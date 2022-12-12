By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) through its Pro-poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme (SEDIN) has trained over 4,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators in Ogun State, towards expanding their businesses and increasing their access to financial aid.

The Job Creation and Entreprenuership Advisor of GIZ-SEDIN programme, Babafemi Oyediran disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during a one-day Entrepreneur and MSMEs market place exhibition with the theme: “Leveraging local market for continental reach”, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Oyediran, the training was aimed at improving MSMEs through provision of technical support, skills and entrepreneurial knowledge to young intending and established entrepreneurs.

Oyediran disclosed that, beneficiaries of the training included: intending entrepreneurs, existing entrepreneurs and those that want to scale up their businesses.

He noted that, the GIZ, through the training has provided opportunities and platforms for entrepreneurs which has connected them to potential partners and investors.

He disclosed that, the programme which gives special attention to women, youth, and people with migration background is being implemented in Ogun, Niger, Plateau, Edo and Lagos States.

While charging MSMEs operators to make good use of available platforms provided by the agency, Oyediran said, GIZ was committed to reducing the high and underemployment rate in Nigeria by improving the employment and income of MSMEs.

His words: Over 4,000 MSMEs operators have been trained and equiped with the necessary skills to improve their businesses and maximize their profits.

“The modular training for MSMEs which has been on for about a year now using the ICSS (Inspire, Create, Start and Skill) model for entrepreneurs to build their capacity in different sectors.

“Part of the training is also to provide them access to the key ecosystem actors within the business community to expand their businesses.

“We are certain that the training will positively impact their businesses, expand their businesses and they will be able to employ more people.

“The goal of the SEDAN implementation activities is to create more jobs and we are very confident that through this training, these entrepreneurs, these MSMEs operators will be able to create jobs for more people and tackle unemployment.

“Some of them (MSMEs) have seen the direct impact of the training on their businesses, they have seen their businesses grow significantly among several other benefits.”

Earlier in her remarks, the State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe said, the State government has been providing enabling environment for MSMEs to thrive.

She said, the government would continue to collaborate with GIZ and other local and international agencies to promote the growth of MSMEs in the State.

She appealed to other Stakeholders including Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, development partners and other Non-Government Organizations to collaborate more with the State government in its efforts of tackling unemployment, promoting small scale businesses, as well as create room for job and wealth creation so that the high rate of unemployment and underemployment can be reduced.