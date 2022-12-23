By Biodun Busari

The Ghanaian government has introduced visa-on-arrival for travellers entering the country from the Christmas period starting from 22nd December 2022 to 15th January 2023.

Ghana’s transport ministry made this known Thursday saying it has launched a visa-on-arrival policy for passengers travelling to Ghana in a move connected with the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative to attract more foreigners, according to Business Ghana.

The transport minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, informed all the country’s airlines clarifying that individuals coming to Ghana are not mandated to acquire a visa before arriving in the country.

Read also: NIS introduces visa on arrival to boost foreign investments —Controller

The Ministry in a communiqué to all airlines said the decision has followed consultations with the Foreign Affairs, Interior and Tourism Ministries, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

“Following consultation between the ministry of foreign affairs, the ministry of interior, the ministry of tourism, art and culture, Ghana immigration service and the Ghana tourism authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval.”

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding”, the communiqué continued.

The ‘Beyond the Return’ Initiative, which is a 10-year plan, calculated to build on the momentum of the ‘Year of Return’ is also a follow-up to the Year of Return project which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first recorded enslaved Africans in Virginia in 1619.

It’s under the theme ‘A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)’ and is built on seven pillars aimed at showcasing the country’s investment potential and consolidating its diaspora engagement programmes.

The initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the Diaspora, a large number of whom have since travelled to and/or relocated to Ghana since 2019.