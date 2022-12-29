.

… to address media on position

John Alechenu, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Group of five aggrieved People’s Democratic Party Governors will be returning to the country on Friday.

A source familiar with the development told Vanguard in confidence on Thursday that the governors who were in London for further consultations also visited former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekwerenmadu who is in custody awaiting trial in the British Judicial system.

The usually reliable source said, “They’ll be returning to the country tomorrow is everything goes according to plan. Just be patient.

“In fact, they’ll be addressing the media as is customary. All they are doing is not for personal aggrandizement, they are concerned about the future of this country they all love so much, this project is bigger than any political party it is about Nigeria’s unity and the future of our children yet unborn. “

Asked if there was apprehension within the G-5 over threats of sanctions by the party hierarchy, the source said, “Not at all.

“The truth is that some persons who do not want peace to return are the ones using proxies to issue threats, the G-5 governors are unfazed because the task ahead is the battle for the soul of our country it is of about their personal comfort or political future.

“Governor Wike for example is not contesting for any election, the other governors who are contesting for one position or another can hold their own anytime, any day.”

Commenting of the prolonged dispute, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, expressed confidence that the G-5 governors will do what is right by Nigerians by “throwing their political weight behind a young detribalized Nigerian who has a track record of prudent management of public funds. “

He further said, “What is at stake is beyond partisan politics. Like they have all at one time or another said, let us all look at the bigger picture.

“The future of generations yet unborn is at stake, we must act in a manner that future generations will look back and say our forebears made the right choices.”

He explained that the position of the governors tallies with that of APC governors who have demonstrated passion for national cohesion by agreeing on power-shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari must have concluded his eight -year rule in 2023.

Okechukwu said, “The position of the G5 governors tallies with the noble and courageous stance of their 19 northern APC counterparts, which led to the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as APC’s presidential candidate.

“Equity, fairness and justice demands that for national loyalty no one section should dominate the other. This is the injustice PDP deliberately want to bequeath Nigerians.

“This latest London conference by the G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike, comes as the defining moment for them to take a decisive stand that would guide their followers. It also sounds the death knell for any possible reconciliation within PDP.”