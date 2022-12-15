Lagos, Friday, 16th December 2022 – FUREX Technologies, a leading cryptocurrency/blockchain service provider, announced some key features users should look forward to in their soon-to-be-released P2P app. According to the MD/CEO of FUREX technologies, Fure Eviosekwofa, “A 2022 report by Chainalysis reveals that Sub-Saharan Africa’s retail market and outsized usage of P2P platforms make it unique compared to other regions. Retail-sized transfers below USD 10,000 make up 6.4% of its transaction volume, more than any other region. The role of retail becomes even more apparent when we look at the number of individual transfers. Retail transfers make up 95% of all transfers, and if we drill down to just small retail transfers under $1,000, the share becomes 80%, more than any other region.” He said, “P2P exchanges account for 6% of all cryptocurrency transaction volume in Africa, more than double the share of the next-closest region, Central & Southern Asia and Oceania. And no other market is as available to launch a P2P product than in Africa with our unique needs and use cases.”

He went on to list three features users should expect from the FUREX P2P App launching soon.

Buy and Sell Crypto in two (2) steps: On the furex P2P app, Users can buy and sell their preferred digital assets quickly. Anyone who wants to trade cryptocurrencies or gift cards can do it in only two easy steps, regardless of skill level.

24/7 Customer service: Round-the-clock customer support service for customers isn’t new to the company. The FUREX 24/7 customer support team is highly trained and equipped to handle customers’ complaints and enquiries at any time of the day. This demonstrates a positive commitment to customers in an industry where this particular organisational trait is seriously lacking.

The best rates in the market: With the new FUREX app, customers can get the best rates when buying and selling their digital assets like crypto and gift cards. This is one of the unique selling points of the platform, according to Fure. On the FUREX P2P, users can always be sure to buy low and sell high every time they use the app.

FUREX is an innovative technology-driven company building industry-leading products that offer crypto-to-crypto swaps, allow consumers and merchants to deposit their coins, and buy/sell digital assets like bitcoin, Ethereum and gift cards on secure and easy-to-use interfaces