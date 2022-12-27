By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ace actress and Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Funke Akindele is elated after her newly released movie, ‘Buka on street’ set a new Nollywood record for grossing over N135 million in one day.

The project also remains the number one Nollywood film project for the second successive week.

The jubilant actress announced the successful feat via her social media pages on Tuesday, 27th December 2022 as she appreciated her fans for their unwavering support and for storming the different cinema houses to watch the movie titled ‘Battle on Buka street’.

·

“Buka on Battle street hits N135 million, the biggest single day for a Nollywood film in 2022 – 26m on 25/12/2022

Work hard! Pray hard!

Stay positive!!! Iyanu ma sele!!

battleonbukastreet is SHOWING IN ALL CINEMAS NATIONWIDE!!! It’s a must watch!!! Check out the reviews!!!

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Thank you everyone!!!



Work hard! Pray hard!

Stay positive!!! Iyanu ma sele!! #battleonbukastreet is SHOWING IN ALL CINEMAS NATIONWIDE!!! It's a must watch!!! Check out the reviews!!! pic.twitter.com/t3QRIhFSlz— Funke Akindele (@funkeakindele) December 27, 2022

‘Battle on Buka street’ premiered on Sunday, December 11, 2022 and the plot centers on the ‘battle’ between two women who confront each other in a food challenge, in order to win the prestigious ‘King of Buka Street’ title conferred to the best local food seller in the region.

The movie which was produced by Funke Akindele features a stellar cast of Nollywood stars such as Femi Jacobs, Mercy Johnson, Kelvin Ikeduba, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh, Tobi Makinde, Funke Akindele amongst others.

It was directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde.