By Efosa Taiwo

Fulham made light work of Crystal Palace on Monday as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Bobby de Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham to victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for a foul on Kenny Tete just three minutes after his side went behind, and James Tomkins followed him before the hour mark.

Read Also

EPL: Newcastle breeze past Leicester 3-0 to go second

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs fight back to salvage crucial away point

De Cordova-Reid headed the visitors into a deserved lead off an assist from star striker, Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Tim Ream then doubled the lead for Fulham on 71 minutes as he connected to Mitrovic’s knock-down from a corner.

Mitrovic then inflicted more misery on the hosts, smashing home to make it three with 10 minutes still left to play.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.