Fulham made light work of Crystal Palace on Monday as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Bobby de Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham to victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for a foul on Kenny Tete just three minutes after his side went behind, and James Tomkins followed him before the hour mark.

De Cordova-Reid headed the visitors into a deserved lead off an assist from star striker, Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Tim Ream then doubled the lead for Fulham on 71 minutes as he connected to Mitrovic’s knock-down from a corner.

Mitrovic then inflicted more misery on the hosts, smashing home to make it three with 10 minutes still left to play.