By Efosa Taiwo
Fulham made light work of Crystal Palace on Monday as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Goals from Bobby de Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham to victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.
Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for a foul on Kenny Tete just three minutes after his side went behind, and James Tomkins followed him before the hour mark.
Read Also
EPL: Newcastle breeze past Leicester 3-0 to go second
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs fight back to salvage crucial away point
De Cordova-Reid headed the visitors into a deserved lead off an assist from star striker, Aleksandr Mitrovic.
Tim Ream then doubled the lead for Fulham on 71 minutes as he connected to Mitrovic’s knock-down from a corner.
Mitrovic then inflicted more misery on the hosts, smashing home to make it three with 10 minutes still left to play.