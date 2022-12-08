Soni Daniel, Abuja

Angered by the lingering petrol scarcity in the country, the Department of State Services has ordered all the entities in Nigeria involved in the distribution process to make petrol available to Nigerians at official rate or face the wrath of the government.



This was the decision arrived at between the security agency and all the stakeholders in the petrol supply chain at the end of a strategic meeting at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr.Peter Afunanya, told journalists at the end of the meeting that the agency would take steps to deal with elements who try to use artificial fuel scarcity to threaten national security.



Details coming …