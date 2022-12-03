The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has described the current fuel scarcity in Lagos State as another indices of the failure of All Progressives Congress, APC-led government to make life liveable for Lagosians.

According to ADC, that the scarcity has become a yearly occurrence at yuletide means “the APC government is clueless and ineffective in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility of making life liveable for residents of the state.”

The party further said it was deliberate and selfish that neither the state nor Federal Government had intervened, so the people can remain impoverished, while the APC leadership lined its pockets.

ADC made the points in a statement by Mabel Oboh, the National Representative in Funso Doherty Campaign Council, for the 2023 Lagos State governorship election.

Mrs Oboh, who was the party’s governorship candidate for Edo State in 2020, is currently its National Director of Inclusion and Diversity.

In the statement, the party said: “The appalling ongoing fuel scarcity in Lagos is turning out to be the worst in history.

“As the crisis is getting worse, businesses are forced to close down, while commuters are stranded, unable to get to their destinations due to the hike in fares.

“Residents are now forced to buy fuel from the black market at rates ranging from N300, to N500 per litre. This sad reality shows that this is a deliberate act by the ruling party to sabotage the same people they are supposed to protect.

“The distress is becoming unbearable for all, especially now that Christmas festivities are here.

“It is regrettably ludicrous that despite the assurances of the government that there will be massive production of fuel, many Nigerians are still gravely afflicted by long queues, unofficial hikes in the pump price, extortions and other repelling conditions.

“The endless suffering of residents in Lagos, who are barely surviving, saddens us greatly.

“There is no doubt that we don’t have a government in Lagos State. APC has optimally failed the people.

“Their non-intervention and passiveness to the sufferings of the people at this crucial time justify the belief that APC leaders are privy to the inhumane and unpopular policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.”

The party went on to add that Lagosians were very certain that APC had overstayed their welcome, and will surely do the needful to vote in ADC in the next elections, which were less than three months away.

“We, as a people welfare-oriented party, empathise with all Lagos residents and encourage them to be more resolute and find solace in the fact that they have the power to vote out any dysfunctional government.

“We, at ADC, are well capable of restoring Lagos State to its prime place as the number one state in the country in ways that put the people first,” they added.