.

By Idowu Bankole

President of France, Emmanuel Macron has predicted victory for the French national football side when they meet Atlas Lions of Morocco in tonight’s second semifinal match.

Morocco becomes the first African team to reach the semi-final of a World Cup after defeating the best team in the world, Belgium and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on their way to reaching the historic semifinal at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The French President who is currently in Qatar to cheer is country, told newsmen that he is confident France will overpower the Moroccan team to reach a second successive final holding on Sunday.

The match is will be played at the Lusail stadium in Doha with 40,000 expected spectators mostly Moroccan fans.

Meanwhile, a Moroccan fan has sent a message to Chelsea’s manager Graham Potter asking Chelsea’s boss to start Hakim Ziyech or keep losing.

Ziyech, signed from Ajax by axed former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions league, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.