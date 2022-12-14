By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

This will be the first meeting between these two sides at the World Cup and the first time they’ll play against each other in 15 years.

Morocco, at this year’s tournament, have come a long way defeating Canada, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal in their journey to the semi-finals as they became the first African team to reach the stage in the history of the competition.

Didier Deschamps’s men will put in everything to defend their title as they seek to be the first team to do that in over 50 years since Brazil in the 1962 edition of the tournament.

After eliminating England with a breath-taking 2-1 win at the Al Bayt Stadium last week Saturday, France would want to surely do the same against Morocco but without two of their key players: Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot who are suffering from illness and could miss the clash.

The Les Bleus have been given a 62% win probability with 23% going into extra time and 14% for Morocco in normal time.

Head-to-Head History

February 5, 1988: France 2-1 Morocco (Four Nations Tournament)

May 29, 1998: France 2-2 Morocco (King Hassan II Cup)

January 20, 1999: France 1-0 Morocco (International Friendly)

June 6, 2000: France 5-1 Morocco (King Hassan II Cup)

November 16, 2007: France 2-2 Morocco (International Friendly)