France players celebrate after France’s forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani (2ndR) scored his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a World Cup final showdown against Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Theo Hernandez put the defending champions ahead in the fifth minute after Morocco failed to clear their lines and substitute Randal Kolo Muani doubled their lead in the 79th minute.