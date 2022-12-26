By Biodun Busari

Ugandan police have arrested four men following the death of a 13-year-old girl they allegedly gang raped on Christmas Day in Kabale District in western Uganda.

The victim, Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi died at Kabale regional referral hospital after she was admitted following a gang rape she suffered at 8:00 pm on Sunday at Nyakasharara trading center, Kyarugondo village, Kasheregyenyi parish, Kamuganguzi Sub County.

Daily Monitor, Ugandan online news said the police are investigating the said occurrence after taking the suspects into their custody.

Kamuganguzi Sub County LCIII chairperson, Mr Elias Twesigomwe reported to Kabale District Police Commander (DPC), SP Abel Ruganza that Owembabazi was found unconscious after she was gang raped by unknown people.

“The territorial police of Kabale have this morning (December 26, 2022) arrested four suspects who allegedly gang raped a 13-year-old Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi, a resident of Kyarugondo village, Kasyeregyenyi parish, Kamuganhuzi Sub County in Kabale District and died moments later,” ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson said on Monday morning.

He disclosed the identities of the suspects in police custody as Davis Akankwasa Kehoda, Allan Akanyijuka, Moses Sendarera and Norman Ahumuza Kanuma, all residents of Kasheregyenyi parish Kamuganguzi Sub County.