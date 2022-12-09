By Miftaudeen Raji

A Nigerian based foundation, Teens Trust Foundation, has kitted over 200 public primary school pupils in Lagos and Ogun States through its education support project tagged “School-Kit-Programme.”

Following needs assessment visits to two selected schools that benefited from the programme by the foundation’s project teams, over 200 less privileged pupils were provided with learning kits in each school.

During the Disbursement Ceremonies which held on Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th in Abeokuta, Ogun State and Ikorodu, Lagos State respectively, pupils were provided with various educational kits that includes school bags, exercise books, school uniforms, sandals, exercise books, stationery packs amongst other kits.

The Deputy Executive Director and Chief Project Executive of the foundation, Abdullahi Yusuf, emphasized that the programme has been implemented, in line with the foundation’s objectives, to enhance the successful achievement targets 4.1 and 4.2 of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 amongst less privileged children in Africa.

He further stated that the foundation is concluding efforts to enroll out-of-school children through its Street-To-School Project. He particularly appreciated the support and sponsorship of Gift-A-School-Kit Initiative for the success of the programme and project.

While commenting, the foundation’s Director, Education Support, Rabiat Abdulrauf, a doctoral student of Educational Administration at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, noted that the two selected schools, AUD Main School II, Kemta Ilawo, Abeokuta and Togedejoye Community Primary School, Ikorodu, were selected after an advanced pre-project implementation assessment led by the Programme Coordinators for the two states, Aminat Adeosun (TFN) (Ogun State) and Aminah Yusuf (Lagos State).

In their remarks, head teachers of the two schools appreciated the foundation while noting that the pupils will be resuming the upcoming session with learning materials already available which will enhance better and quality learning for the pupils.