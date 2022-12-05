RISING from its bi- annual conference at the weekend in Warri, the Ofuobi Professionals Forum (EPF) has lauded Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the ongoing Isheagu-Ewulu road project, saying it would boost socio-economic activities in the area.

The group, however, appealed to the state government to okay the commencement of work on 6.5 kilometres Phase 2 of the road project, from Ewulu to Kwale-Ogwashi-Uku Express-way, to check perennial flooding in the area and link up more neigbouring communities and boost their economic growth.

A statement by the OPF’s President, Peter lkem, said that the group deliberated on many issues affecting Enuani people in Aniocha South Council, adding that the issues of deplorable roads and lack of electricity in the area came to the front burner.

Ikem stressed, “Extending the road project from Ewulu to Kwale -Ogwashi-Uku Expressway end has become a necessity to check the perennial flooding of River Umomi, which ends up cutting off the area from the Iyinta stream end from the outside world with its attendant negative consequences on lives and property.”

The group lamented: “Most communities in the area, including Adonte, Egbudu-Akah, Ukwuoba, etc lack durable roads and urged successive state governments to make road construction in the area a priority to boost economic activities and tame rural- urban drift.”

The OPF also chided the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to reconnect some Enuani communities, which had been in darkness in the past 18 years, to the national grid, after about eight months the House of Representatives had ordered it to do so expeditiously.