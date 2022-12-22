By Chioma Obinna

The Anambra State government in response to Operation Ladder has commended the efforts of The Coca-Cola System on its timely intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of those adversely affected by flood in the state.

Operation Ladder, funded by a $175,000 grant from Coca-Cola Foundation, supported the distribution of relief items to communities across Anambra and Delta State to mitigate the effects of the disastrous flood that displaced thousands of people.

The Nigerian Bottling Company also offered dietary support, including 120,000 bottles of water and juice at the Anambra handover event.

Deputy Governor, Anambra State, Dr. Onyeka Ibezima expressed gratitude for the Foundations’ timely intervention and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity maximally.”He said, “On behalf of the Anambra State government, I would like to register our gratitude to The Coca-Cola Foundation, Nigerian Bottling Company and the Whitefield Foundation for identifying with our people during this trying period.

He maintained that the food and medicaments would be depleted but knowledge impacted via counselling would live forever with the beneficiaries.

Also, Commissioner for Health, Anambra State, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike commended the humanitarian aid, which he described as an investment in humanity.

“We are appreciative of Operation Ladder, funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation because it is an investment in humanity, which is the best from our point of view as minders of public health,”

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Whitefield Foundation, Funmi Johnson, explained the importance of the initiative.

“With the devastating floods recorded across the 36 states, resulting in fatalities, population displacement, and extensive destruction of homes, farms, and infrastructure, it has become imperative to provide humanitarian interventions to these victims.

Johnson explained that the WFF had mapped out the program to address the needs of affected communities in Delta and the Anambra States.

“Within the next three months, we would visit communities in Anambra State such as Ayamelum LGA, Ogbaru LGA, Umueri Anambra East LGA, Anambra East LGA, Anambra West LGA and for Delta State, we should reach out to Isoko South LGA and Ughelli South LGA.

The interventions will focus on providing immediate food and healthcare assistance to 5,000 households and implement a series of mitigating measures to reduce the risk of disease spread in communities.

Participants would be counselled, to guard against becoming victims of gender-based violence under similar circumstances in the future.

It was learned that the initiative, which is anticipated to last three months, will focus on vulnerable groups such as mothers and children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, with at least 30,000 people from 5,000 households receiving nutritional food packages.