Medical doctors under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners, ANPMP, have raised the alarm over the impact of the recent flood disaster in some states, calling on the Federal Government to show mercy and support their members heavily affected.

They disclosed that no fewer than 15 doctors were affected in four states

The Association said many of their members lost their hospitals or homes due to the recent flood while some lost both hospital and home, ending up in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp.

In a press statement jointly signed by the President, Kay A Adesola, the Secretary-General, Dr. Ned Okoro, they said: “It’s been quite an overwhelming event as the harsh situation in the country has been worsened by this disaster.

“These our members who are victims, are among those of us that have refused to join the “Japa phenomenon”, staying back to cater for the health need of our people.

“These flood victims are part of the Private Healthcare Providership that contributes about 70 per cent of the healthcare delivery in the country.

The members of the Association, ANPMP, have stressed themselves to raise about N10 million which has been distributed to the affected members but this remains a little drop into the ocean of need.

They appealed to President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Hon. Sadiya Umar Faruoq; various Governmental and; Non-Governmental Organisations to extend supportive milk of humanity to their colleagues who have suffered so many losses and are finding things so tough as the aftermath of the flood disaster.

“We also seize this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to seek and put a final solution to this perennial occurrence of flood disaster across the land.”