By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

FOLLOWING aftermath of devastating flood and closure of Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, Camps in Bayelsa State, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, partnered Chipper Cash to ameliorate plight of vulnerable families and individuals with cash and food items in Bayelsa State.

This was made known in a joint statement signed by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, and Marketing Campaign Manager, Chipper Cash, Goldie Iyamu.

According the statement, in December 2022, ActionAid Nigeria partnered with Chipper Cash, a cross-border payment company to provide financial and non-financial post-flood support to affected households in Bayelsa State.

Obi said: “The closure of the IDP camps in Bayelsa State and across other States was imminent. However, we are mostly disturbed by the economic realities of the affected households, particularly women, children, and youths.

“Rebuilding their lives when all the sources of their livelihood have been destroyed and with no or limited financial support from Government, NGOs and Corporate organisations is difficult to achieve.

“The partnership with Chipper Cash is quite timely because we are in Yuletide Season when people’s hearts should be merry. It is indeed a pleasure that Chipper Cash decided to work with us to put smiles on the faces of families this Christmas. 70 households across the Gbarain and Ekpetiama clans in Yenagoa Local Government Area were provided with a variety of food items and cash prizes.”

She also noted that this recent intervention is the second ActionAid Nigeria has undertaken in Bayelsa within two months.

“In November, we were also in Bayelsa to provide 140 households across the three Local Government Areas with food, non-food items, and dignity kits including cash payments of N60, 000 per household.

“ActionAid sincerely appreciates Chipper Cash for its donation and support to vulnerable families this period.

“We also call on other Corporate Organisations to look beyond their immediate physical environment for the implementation of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plans to locations where the needs are the greatest, like Bayelsa, Kogi and Jigawa where vulnerable families need their support to rebuild their lives post-flood”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Marketing Manager of Chipper Cash, Goldie Iyamu, said, “At Chipper Cash, We believe that every business has a responsibility to help tackle crisis.

“Our partnership with ActionAid is in line with our commitment to providing immediate relief for the flood victims.

“We are proud to be able to offer financial and non-financial support as part of our commitment to make an impact in our local communities to bring about a change that will help communities bounce back stronger.”