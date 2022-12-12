By Bose Adelaja

A three-storey building located at 34, Idumagbo Avenue, Obun-Eko, Lagos was on Monday, gutted by fire.

The fire erupted at about 12.31pm, from the third floor of the building where items like towels, bed spread and tape rules among others were razed.

However, nobody was injured.

Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service who confirmed the incident said fire fighters from

Ebute Elefun and Oniru Fire Stations were deployed to the scene to combat the fire.

“The Fire which was alerted at 12:31 hours Monday saw Ebute Elefun and Oniru Fire Stations mobilized to stop the raging Fire at a three storey-penthouse building.

“The Fire which happened at a warehouse on the 3rd floor of the building stocks towels, bed spread, tape rules among others with a commercial bank on the ground floor.

“The Lagos Firefighters being complimented with sister agencies have been able to subdue the Fire to the 3rd floor and the penthouse it had spread to while saving the bank and other floors as well as adjoining structures.

“There has been no reported case of injury nor death as investigation into the cause will ensue immediately the ongoing damping down is completed.”