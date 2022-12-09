By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several valuable items were destroyed when inferno gutted the Directorate of Internal Audit (Property Management Unit) office of Lagos State University LASU, Ojo, area of the state.

Permanent Secretary, PS, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the incident, saying no loss of life was recorded.

On arrival at the scene of the incident, which occurred in the early hours Friday, the fire which affected the 4th floor of the building, was later put out promptly by fire service men.

However, investigation conducted by the agency’s response team revealed the immediate cause was due to power surge which emanated from the said office.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu; “The electric inverter from the office led to the incident.

“No life lost however, the Directorate office was grossly affected by the inferno.

“The fire damage has extended to some of the ceiling claddings.

“The fire was promptly put out by the Lago Fire Service and agency responders.

“A post disaster risk assessment is ongoing with a view at identifying any potential hazards and secondary incident.”

A post disaster assessment revealed a total number of seven offices destroyed by the inferno to include: Directorate of Internal Audit, Bursar’s office, Risk Insurance and Investment Management, Bursar Mini Registry and Reception.

Others were: Deputy Director Office, Payroll and Pension Unit, Budget and Budgetary Control.

Member of staff were later sensitized on safety and precautionary measures needed to avoid such incident in future.