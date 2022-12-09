Lagos State Government has called for the urgent review of Nigeria’s power generation and distribution law under the purview of the Federal Government, given the huge amount spent on diesel fuel daily by industries, especially the manufacturing sector in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy, Olalere Odusote, spoke at the end of the 3rd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions, held in Victoria Island.

Speaking on Sustainable Energy Solutions in Real Estate, the Commissioner said that personal energy generated by individuals, corporate organisations including real estate practitioners usually comes with a huge financial burden in addition to the environmental pollution that comes with it.