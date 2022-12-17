By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Minister of Science , Technology and Innovation , Mr Adeleke Mamora has said on Thursday that the federal is Committed to the growth and development of country’s energy sector for sustainable national development by harnessing the abundant Wind energy resources.

Mamora made the remarks Thursday at the opening of a three day expanded stakeholders engagement and interactive consultation on proposed 30MW Jaredi pilot wind farm scheme in Sokoto state.

He said Nigeria would continue to strengthen ways of exploring as well increasing her renewable energy deployment towards overcoming the energy crises bedeviling the country.

” the recently concluded COO 27 in Egypt came at a critical moment in the fight against climate change noting that it also emphasised on the need to expand the same country’s access , decarbonise the global energy system and transform it’s approach to powering the global economy”.

The Minister said the stakeholders engagement would offer a unique opportunity to critical research and explore emerging technologies that would add value to the nation’s national determined call contribution.”

He explained that, the federal government had focused on promoting investments into the energy sector and renewable energy deployment as a pivotal commitment to offering clean energy as a result of reduction in green house gas’s emission and global warming which ultimately mitigate the impact of climate change.

The Minister further said choice of Sokoto state for the project was sequel to its favourable renewable energy potentials while acknowledging governor Tambuwal, Sultan Abubakar and key stakeholders to support the drive towards realising and actualising the course.

Governor Aminu Waziri Waziri Tambuwal however remarked that the drive by the federal government was a commendable mark and turning point for the nation towards achieving growth and development.

The governor who was represented by the state Secretary to the Government, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad said, the initiative was a positive spring board for electricity and renewable power revolution for Nigerians, ” we are ready to support and drive the implementation process of the project by providing the required enabling environment in land and other support mechanisms also aimed at tackling climate change.”

He disclosed that the state government had developed a frame work for sustained partnership with the private sector to promote renewable energy innovations through responsive decentralized mechanism.

” We are confident that the project will enable our people in rural and urban settings derive benefits for optimum out put in view of the critical role of power to both micro and macro as well medium enterprises.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor UDUS and host for the engagement , Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis represented by Lawal Sa’idu, DVC Research and Innovation , noted that the project was a land mark drive towards putting Nigeria on the path of achieving sustainable access to renewable energy for community and human benefits as well country’s economic growth.

Bilbis noted further that ” is a true reflection of the university’s energy research centre mandate , a cornerstone for innovation and development for the overall benefits of humanity.

He said the Energy Research Centre was strengthening a responsive working partnership with the FMS,T&I for maximum benefits accrueable from all retail projects.

” We are ready to drive synergy that supports relevant energy organ for sustainable human and scientific developmental projects establishment “, he assured .

Meanwhile, the Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Professor E. J. Bala said renewable energy remain the most important and finest source of power derived from the natural source .

He said, the commission’s strategic planning on Natural Energy policies had further liverage the country to explore other sources of renewable energy.

Bala stated that SERC has over time, made strides in renewable energy development sequal to robust collaboration for energy efficiency against the hazards of climate change and global warmings.