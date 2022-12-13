…Says Park will spur industrialization

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government on Tuesday says it has commenced the implementation of the Master Plan for the establishment of the SHESTCO Science and Technology Park at SHEDA in FCT, Abuja.

The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora disclosed this while declaring open a 2-Day Stakeholders workshop on the development and management of science and technology park and the integration of Technology Forsight for National development.

He said the Ministry has over the years embarked on national and international workshops and other advocacy programmes to sensitize and create awareness and enlightenment for stakeholders including Universities and Research Institutes across the country on the Nigerian Science and Technology Park initiative.

According to him, Science Parks have many advantages on National economies, especially as they: Stimulate and effectively manage the flow of knowledge and technology amongst universities, R&D institutions, companies and markets; facilitate the creation and growth of innovation-based companies through incubation and spin-off processes; and provision of other value-added services together with high quality space and facilities.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Monilola Udoh, noted that the Ministry is already partnering with institutions and development partners locally and internationally to assist in the implementation of the SHESTCO Science and Technology Park. The organizations include; the World Technopolis Association, UNESCO, Science Parks and Government of Poland, China Great wall Industry, United Kingdom Science Park Association (UKSPA) etc.

He listed some of the achievements of the initiative as; the production of feasibility report and business plan by UNESCO and the production of Master Plan for the project which is being implemented, saying that the park, when completed would spur Nigeria into industrialization.

Mamora described as welcome development the collaboration between the Ministry and some Agencies and Universities such as the Project Development Institute (PRODA), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) which already has a functional Science Park and some State Governments that have indicated interest in establishing their own Science Parks in a manner that will be mutual beneficial.

”The Federal Government has mandated the Ministry to establish, promote and facilitate the establishment of Science and Technology Parks in Nigeria for Nigeria’s sustainable Development.

‘‘On the other hand, Technology Foresight which is also the other area to be discussed at this workshop, provides a frame work to think about the possible future in a structured and constructive way. Technology Foresight is not about predicting a predetermined future, but about exploring how the future might evolve in different ways, depending on the actions and decisions taken today.

‘‘The Technology Foresight initiative also provides suitable methodologies to promote sustainable and innovative development, fostering economic, environmental and social benefits at national and regional levels. Its outcomes are policies and programmes that deal with innovation, industrial growth and competitiveness. Nigeria therefore must embrace Technology Foresight for policy and planning and ultimately for the socio-economic development of the country.

‘‘Permit me to say that the involvement of the private sector is necessary in the Science Park project which is based on the triple Hellx Model of the Government, Academia and the Industry. Because of dwindling resources, Nigeria, just like other countries is leveraging on the expertise and financial resources of the Private Sector for the implementation of the Science Park and other projects through Public Private Partnership (PPP). The Ministry has several flagship programmes including the Science Park which are earmarked for PPP.’’

He however, re-iterated the resolve of the Federal to promote the evolution of Innovative technologies that would help reduce import dependence, enhance local content and strengthen self-sufficiency in our productive capacities, especially as a nation desirous of creating jobs, reducing poverty and strengthening her economy.

He further charged participants to brainstorm exhaustively and chart the best way for the implementation of the SHESTCO Science and Technology Park Master Plan and of course the of Science Parks in Nigeria, and also how to leverage on Technology Foresight for Planning and Policy formulation as well as Resource Persons.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanenent Secretary, Mrs. Monilola Udoh, said the absence of linkage among the stakeholders have adversely affected the development of indigenous technology transfer and had encouraged undue reliance on foreign technical assistance.

While calling for synergy in fast-tracking the development of the park, the PS said other fast developing Nations such as China, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia etc, realized how the development and effective management of Science Parks could transform underdeveloped country to a developed one and hence, decided to develop Science and Technology Parks with spin-off companies running into hundreds and employing thousands of their citizens,

According to her, the role of the ministry is to provide the general leadership and guidance in the implementation of the project alongside with other relevant agencies in handling policy issues and funding for the project; the Research Institutes are to provide the R&D results for commercialization, while Universities and other tertiary institutions are to provide the skilled man power for the SHESTCO S&T Park.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of SHETSCO, Prof. Peter Onyenekwe said the Silicon Valley project of the ministry recognizes the importance of increasing and strengthening the linkage between Nigeria’s government, knowledge/research centres and industry.

As an institute, he said the complex hopes for the S&T park to create a focal point for the building critical mass for infrastructure and expertise that would catalyze and fast-track the commercialization of existing and emerging technologies and research output; foster a robust system of innovation through effective interaction among government, knowledge centre and industry in a corridor of technology that stretches from SHEDA to all part of the country and

Apart from the initial take off grant, the project should be self-sustaining.

‘‘The increased interest in the development of science and technology Parks globally is related to the need to foster a viable innovation led sector as well as the need for a robust research and development base, using indigenous human capital and associated commercialization of technology to accelerate economic development,’’’ he said.