By Henry Ojelu

Experts and other stakeholders in international commercial arbitration have called for greater devotion to independence, impartiality, and integrity, as well as, mentoring of the next generation in order to sustain the practice of arbitration in Nigeria.

The recommendation was made at the International Arbitration Conference in Lagos organized by the Committee on International Commercial Arbitration and ADR of the International Law Association, Nigerian Branch (ILA Nigeria).

Speaking at the event, pioneer and immediate past Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour said: “Recent Trends and Opportunities in International Commercial Arbitration”, highlighted a wide range of gaps that still need to be addressed if Nigeria and other African countries are to become preferred arbitration seats.

She listed these to include dismantling barriers such as undue delays in the arbitration process, financial hurdles, as well as technology and infrastructure challenges that limit virtual hearings.

The new Chairman of the committee, Mr. Tolulope Aderemi promised that new executive members will do all within its power to advance the course for improved administration of justice and advocacy for change.

“With the continuing growth of electronic commerce, and increase in low volume high-value claims, our focus will be to train lawyers to unlearn skills antithetical to the interest of parties and the overall practice of arbitration,’ he said.

The high point of the conference was the swearing-in of the new executives of the Arbitration Committee, under the leadership of Aderemi.

Other members of the executive committee include Vice Chairperson, Ofonime Enoh, Foluke Akinmoladun (Secretary), Deinma Dibi (Programs Officer), Mobolaji Oriola (Treasurer) and Shola Soyele (Media and Publicity Officer).

Other dignitaries and leading arbitrators present at the event included the President of ILA Nigeria, Prof. Fidelis Oditah, SAN, President of the Mauritius Branch of the ILA, Steven Sengayen, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, Tunde Bosere, SAN, Clement Ighodarho Osuya, Nadia Ameh, Ignacio Dais amongst others.