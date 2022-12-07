Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organisation in Osun, The Peace Ambassadors, has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola not to allow the judicial arm of government in the state be dragged into mud.

The group also disclosed that the indiscriminate use of Executive Orders by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke calls for caution.

Read also: 2023 elections will be free, fair, credible – Buhari assures West African elders

In a statement issued by its Coordinator and Secretary, Alhaji Agbaje Ojo and Chief (Mrs) Janet Arowosola, noted that the abuse of Executive orders flying around in Osun state presently needs to be checked.

“As a stakeholder in Osun state, we note with displeasure some of the steps taken so far by Governor Ademola Adeleke and we believe that some cautions need to be taken.

“For instance, matters of the three towns where he exercised executive order recently are before the courts and its a contempt to dabble into such because an executive order cannot cover an existing legal tussle.

“Setting up a panel of enquiry by a governor on such matter is nothing but an abuse of court process.

“Since some parties in those towns have approached court on the chieftaincy tussles, and in some cases courts rulings has been pronounced, then government has no business in such. One would have expected the state governor to provide adequate security of lives and property in those areas, rather than taking steps that will looks like it is giving some people undue favour.

“As it is, before things get out of hand, we are calling on CJN to rise to the occasion, the judiciary must not be dragged into Osun politics,” it reads in part.