Gbenga Daniel

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has advocated the takeover and conversion of the Government Technical College located in Ilara-Remo, Remo North Local Government Area of the state, to a school of aviation by the Federal Government.

Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun East, said because of its proximity to the new Agro-Cargo Airport in the state, the Technical College in Ilara-Remo would be the most appropriate to pioneer the establishment of an aviation school.

He made the call at an empowerment programme held as part of activities of his ward-to-ward tour of Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel, who stated that he was contesting for a National Assembly seat to make indelible impact and enhance the socio-economic development of Ogun East Senatorial District, promised to work with the Federal Government to take interest in the local government.

He also pledged to work towards getting all link roads in Remo North fixed in order to boost food and agricultural production as well as commerce, especially in the rural areas of the local government.

While acknowledging the large size of arable lands available in the local government, the APC senatorial candidate vowed to sponsor a bill to designate Remo North as an Agricultural Zone.

Daniel said it was important for the local government to take advantage of its proximity to the agro-cargo airport being completed by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in nearby Ikenne Local Government.

In 2007 the Daniel-led administration conceived the idea of setting up a Cargo Airport in the state to attract businesses and investments and secured all necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) but could not complete the project before the expiration of its tenure in office.

He said, “I am excited to visit Remo North. This is a very unique local government. I have been to Ilara, Orile Oko, Ode, Ishara and all the communities that we are supposed to tour. The reception has been very wonderful and overwhelming.

“I am happy to recall that during the first election I contested in Ogun State in 2003, Remo North was solidly behind me. When I also had the opportunity to become governor, I accorded due recognition to Remo North. I cherish the bond that exists between me and the good people of this local government.

“As we enter another phase, I want to plead that you all support our aspiration. You have seen that my politics is about empowerment; empowering our people to be the best they could be. That’s what politics should be about. Anyone blessed by God should give back to the less privileged in the society and this what I have been doing over 20 years ago.

“The agro-cargo airport in the state is not far from here. It is already nearing completion. This local government must take advantage of the airport project. There is a technical college here, it would not be out of place if the Federal Government take it over and convert it to a college or school of aviation. We shall work to actualise this so that our people can reap bountifully from it.”

If elected as senator, Daniel also promised to get the Federal Government to assist the state-owned Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade as part of measures to enhance the technological advancement of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Odemo of Ishara-Remo, Oba Albert Mayungbe, has expressed confidence that Daniel would win the 2023 senatorial election as a result of his performance antecedents and track records.

The traditional ruler, who spoke when the APC senatorial candidate for Ogun East paid him a courtesy visit at his palace, declared that the people of Ijebu and Remo divisions were entirely behind Daniel.

Oba Mayungbe said, “If any other person says he is running for Senate, such is just making fruitless efforts. Apart from Daniel, there is no one currently that can effectively represent us. So, I and other royal fathers are in your support. By God’s grace, there is no problem for Daniel in Remo and Ijebu divisions.

“When Bola Ige was contesting for governor of Oyo State and he went to Ilesa, he was told that he didn’t need to campaign. This is the same situation for Daniel. Your visit is an homecoming. Your performance antecedents and track records speak volumes. You are a household name that even unborn children are familiar with.”

During his visit to various Obas, Baales, community leaders and a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Dipo Odujinrin, Daniel solicited support for the aspirations of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other candidates of the ruling party.

A major highlight of the ward-to-ward tour is the raffle where an agricultural tractor, branded Nissan saloon car, 240 litres deep freezer and 2.5KVA generator were won as star prize, 1st prize, 2nd prize and 3rd prize respectively.

Over 500 other items, including sewing machines and grinding machines, were also won while 10 indigent students from the local government bagged scholarships.