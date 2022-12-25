BRAZIL’S recently departed manager Tite has allegedly been robbed in Rio.

Reports from Brazil claim that he was out walking at 6 am when he was targeted by the thief.

He was reportedly robbed of a chain – before the individual then complained and blasted him over Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup.

The 61-year-old had been in charge of the Samba Boys since 2016 and led them to Copa America success three years ago.

He has just returned to his homeland after leading them to the last-eight of the World Cup.

However, their hopes of becoming record six-time world champions was ended by Croatia in a penalty shoot-out

That led to him resigning following the heartbreaking exit.