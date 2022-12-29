…..as Dafinone urges Deltans to vote APC

A former Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ethiope West Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Chief Hope Abijor on Wednesday said the people of Oghara are no longer interested in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stressing that there is a growing demand among the people to be part of the All Progressive Congress.

Abijor who made the remarks while speaking at his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State during the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the APC, Chief Ede Dafinone Campaign visit to Ethiope West Ward 7 noted that they belief that Ethiope West is a PDP local government because of the former governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori was now changing.

His words: “You know, Ethiope West especially Oghara use to be PDP but today it’s a new song, the present PDP-led State government has completely abandoned us,

“The infrastructural development the former Governor, Chief James Ibori attracted to Oghara as we speak is a shadow of itself. The Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara is just there, Our people use to support PDP because of what we have on the ground but as we speak our roads and other projects have been left to rot away, there is no renovation, nor repairs nor rehabilitation,

“Our people are tired of the PDP government, when we first muted the idea of the party in Oghara, some called for my crucification, now like a seed planted by the river, we are growing as a party every day.

He said the council of chiefs are now in the majority,in the party insisting that Chief Ibori is not happy with the current state Governor. “Chief Ibori.has been wronged by the present Governor, I still strongly believed that he will not work for Okowa, despite his daughter coming out as a House of Rep candidate so Ethiope is 100% APC” Abijor said.

In Ethiope West Ward 10, Chief Edwin Imirighre, an Oghareki prominent title holder while welcoming the Ede Dafinone Campaign team said the notion that Oghareki and Ogharefe are the same was wrong.

“We are not the same as Ogharefe, our roads has been left unrepaired for years now despite numerous promise to do it that is why we are saying we belong to the APC and that is why we are saying we will vote for you so that you can bring end to our pain” Chief Imirighre said amidst applause from other Oghareki Council’ of Chiefs.

Meanwhile Chief Ede Dafinone has described next year’s election as the year of revolution, insisting that Deltans will weed out non-performers.

“The power to choose right and wrong is left in your hands, it’s either you continue to go that way or you come our way where we have credible candidates who will bring the dividends of democracy.

“Next year is a year of revolution, you have the power with your PVC, so go out and vote for those you trust, the time to end complain is now,” he said, calling on the crowd to vote all APC candidates