Over 150 constituents have benefitted from the empowerment training programme focused on the rudiments of fish production, processing, and marketing facilitated by the Member Representing Federal Constituency, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi JP.

The training which was held during the weekend at the Federal Government College, Warri, Delta State attracted massive attendance of participants across the three Warri LGAs

The Nigeria Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research who were the organizers of the capacity enhancement programme thought participants the rudiments of fish production, processing, and marketing to prospective customers into large-scale and international supplies.

At the end of the One Day Training Programme the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi charged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the skill impacted on them by the resource team.

Chief Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman of, the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, urged beneficiaries to use the grant given to them to explore more in improving their trade in the fish business industry.

Participants commended Hon. Ereyitomi for his robust and strategic representation qualities in improving the lives of Warri federal constituents with Bills and motions towards a better standard and upliftment of the people.

It would be recalled that last week the Bill for An Act to Establish Federal Institute of Fisheries Research Ogidigben sponsored by Rep Ereyitomi passed through third reading by the House of Reps.