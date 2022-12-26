By Efosa Taiwo

Newcastle United produced a masterclass performance against Leicester City to claim a sixth consecutive Premier League win and move up to second in the table.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for the Magpies after a dominant performance as he slotted home from the penalty spot, sending the Leicester goalkeeper the wrong direction.

Miguel Almiron then tucked home the second when he glided past the Leicester defence.

Joelinton headed the third from a Kieran Trippier corner to grab his second goal of the season in what was a demonstration of the cutting edge the hosts lacked.

With England midfielder James Maddison out of the Leicester squad, Brendan Rodgers’s side were without bite in attack with several incursions into the Newcastle’s half but no cutting edge to get the ball in contact with the net.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Ihenacho were introduced off the bench to add fervour to the Foxes’ attack in the second half but it was not enough as Newcastle held on to their three-goal lead.

The win takes the Magpies to second place, four points behind leaders Arsenal.