Late Kirstie Alley

Actress Kirstie Alley, who is best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers in the 1980s and 90s, is dead.

According to a family statement, Alley died of cancer at the age of 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away,” her children wrote.

Alley won an Emmy award and a Golden Globe for her role as a pub manager and waitress on the popular TV series.

The Kansas-born star also appeared in the Look Who’s Talking film series and the TV sitcom Veronica’s Closet.

The family statement did not specify what cancer she had, but said it was “only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Kirstie Alley’s former castmates Ted Danson and John Travolta have led the tributes

They also praised her “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating.”