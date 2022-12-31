The Niger Delta Patriots, NDP, yesterday, vowed to resist attempts by any group or individual to remove Godwin Emefiele as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Arising from an emergency meeting in Porthacourt, the National Convener of NDP, Mr. Victor Okwereogu, stated that that those masterminding his removal were enemies of Nigeria’s socio-economic upliftment.

The national convener observed that the resistance being met on account of the current monetary policy of the Emefiele led-CBN is a premeditated move to derail fight against corruption.

He said: “ The current resistance is a fight back by corrupt politicians to derail Buhari’s fight against corruption. Frankly speaking, the resistance is expected because corruption will always attempt to fight back any time it is under threat.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

“ So, what we are experiencing now with regards to the monetary policy by the CBN is corruption fighting back with corrupt politicians pulling the strings from behind the curtain.

“ Apparently, the new monetary policy will not allow corrupt practices such as vote buying, money laundering and the likes to thrive, which is the reason behind the sinister move to remove Emefiele. Emefiele is promoting the policy of the Buhari led-administration, whose cardinal point is to fight corruption and we are solidly behind him.”

While the group urged the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to carry on with his good works, they warned that the Nigeria Delta Patriots, will vehemently resist every move by mischief-makers to remove Emefiele as CBN governor.