By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said it has commenced the 2022 ‘Ember Month Special Patrol Operations’ from 15th December 2022, to Sunday 15th January, 2023.

It also disclosed that a total of one thousand eight hundred and seventy (1,870) personnel comprising Regular and Special Marshals have been mobilised and deployed to oversee traffic activities on highways across the state during the period.

These were contained in a statement signed by the FRSC Public Education Officer, in Ogun State, Superintendent Route Commander, Florence Okpe, on behalf of the State Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Umar said, “the special patrol operations would focus on: violation of speed limits by all categories of vehicles, route violations, dangerous driving; wrongful overtaking; lane indiscipline; use of phone while driving; seat belt use violation, overloading, tyre violation (expired/substandard) as well as speed limiting device violation, unlatched cargoes and unsecured containers, child restraint violation, passengers manifest violation (by commercial vehicles) and use of drugs and intoxicating alcoholic beverages while driving”.

The statement read, “A total of one thousand eight hundred and seventy (1,870) personnel comprising Regular and Special Marshals have been mobilised and deployed to oversee traffic activities on highways across Ogun state especially the Lagos – Ibadan; Sagamu – Ijebu Ode ; Sagamu – Mosinmi – Ikorodu; Abeokuta – Sagamu ; Abeokuta – Ibadan; Abeokuta – Ifo – Sango – Ota – Lagos Corridors , as well as the Ota – Idiroko international corridor”.

He added that 46 patrol vehicles, 10 advanced life support ambulances, eight patrol motor bikes, four heavy duty tow truck, radar guns to detect speed of oncoming vehicles, brethlisers for testing drivers for alcoholic consumption and excriciating machines for rescuing trapped crash victims had been provided to ensure desired impact on the entire stretch of expressways and highways across Ogun state.

Umar noted that the FRSC has set up traffic control areas to be manned by FRSC personnel, assisted by sister security and emergency agencies to ensure easy intervention to traffic distress from the boundaries of the state with neighbouring states of Lagos, Oyo and Ondo States.

“Equally, all the FRSC ambulances points in Ogun state located at Siun, Itori, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ogunmakin, in addition to the night rescue teams at various FRSC formations would operate 24 hours rescue operations throughout the duration of the Special Patrol Operations”.

“The FRSC Ogun State Command has also embarked on aggressive motor parks public enlightenment campaigns across the state”, Umar added.

He advised motorists traveling during this period to be extra careful and ensure their journeys are properly planned, with their vehicles routinely serviced, adding that they should pay special attention to construction areas where overtaking is prohibited and maximum speed is perked at 50km per hour, especially at construction zones where traffic is diverted.

Umar advised motorists to drive carefully and avoid dangerous driving especially along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which has been opened for free flow of traffic .

The Sector Commander “appealed to motorists to demonstrate the reason of this season by showing love to fellow road users by sharing the road responsibly and obeying traffic rules to arrive home safely”.

He also urged motorists to imbibe the theme of this year’s Special Patrol Operations of “avoid speeding, overloading and unsafe tyres to arrive alive”.

He, therefore, warned that any motorist apprehended flouting traffic rules during the Yuletide for route violation, dangerous driving and other traffic offences would have their vehicles impounded and be prosecuted accordingly.

Umar added that “the FRSC would intensify the conduct of mobile courts during the Yuletide to support the Special Patrol Operations across the road corridors in Ogun State”.

He promised that the Command, would provide timely traffic situation on corridors across the State, to guide motorists in having seamless travel experience, stressing that “this would be through the social media and in conjunction with the print and electronic media”.

“This traffic broadcast would also be available through the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM Abuja, which can be streamed online”.

He advised members of the public to call the FRSC toll free number 122, in case of a road traffic crash and obstruction, saying that “details of the Special Patrol Operations is available on www.frsc.gov.ng and www.facebook.com/frsc nigeria