Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Thursday, said it had so far recovered over N30 billion from the corruption activities surrounding the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, stated this at the media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Commission is currently prosecuting the embattled AGF over alleged N109 billion fraud.

Giving highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December, 2022, the EFCC boss gave other recoveries as N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration is serious about its anti-corruption programme.

He announced that the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles will be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

Bawa assured that by the time the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCMUL) becomes fully operational, it will be difficult for money to be laundered in the country.