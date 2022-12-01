By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared recording 3440 convictions on financial and cyber crimes across the country from January to November 2022.

This was made known, Thursday in Kano, by the chairman, Abdulrashid Bawa while delivering a goodwill message to newsmen at the opening of a workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting organized by the EFCC.

The chairman, who was represented by the Kano Zonal Commander Farouk Dogondaji also stated that the commission will work to ensure the enforcement of the Electoral Act as the 2023 general elections approach.

“In terms of prosecution of cases in court, I am glad to inform you that, between January and November 25, this year, EFCC recorded 3440 convictions. The potentials for improvement are good ss more ongoing cases are concluded in the remaining four weeks of the year.

“Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our laurels. We believe there is still a lot to be done which is the reason why we are actively seeking the support of all stakeholders, including the media,” he stated.

He also said, “On our part, we are working in close collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other stakeholders to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. We will ensure that the Electoral Act is fully enforced and those who seek to influence voters through financial inducement are brought to justice.”

He described journalists as critical allies who are at the workshop to improve their capacity to be able to help in the fight against cyber and financial crimes in the country.

Delivering her paper at the workshop on the Challenges of Prosecuting Economic and Financial Crimes in Nigeria, the deputy director, Legal and Prosecution, Aisha Tahar Habib gave a breakdown of both civil and criminal convictions achieved by the Kano zone.

She stated that they have had 160 criminal convictions losing only two and 180 civil convictions losing only one in Kano state. She added that this puts the conviction rates at over 90 per cent.

