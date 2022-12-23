The Director General, the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji YM Bichi has been honoured with the DISTINGUISHED SECURITY SERVICE AWARD by the International Security Organisation (ISO-SEC)

The award which came at the end of its international conference themed: THREATS TO SECURITY: A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE which held at Marriot Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland, was given to the DSS boss today,22nd December 2022.

The award on Bichi, according to the Organisation’s President, Dr Nikolas Fokianos, is in recognition of “his excellent leadership of the primary domestic intelligence Agency of Nigeria and the recorded successes against emerging internal threats in the country.”

The DGSS was represented at the Forum by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, who appreciated the Organisers for considering the DGSS worthy of the honour.

Dr Afunanya stated that “Bichi is deserving of the accolade more so that the DSS under him has accomplished many feats and will continue to ensure the effective discharge of its mandate without let or hindrance.”

“The Management and Staff of the Service have heartily congratulated the DG and wished him greater heights, good health and long life,”He said.