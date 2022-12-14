Adewale Alebiosu

By Ada Osadebe

Yoruba movie actor, Adewale Alebiosu, popularly known for playing a herbalist or Ifa priest character has warned his colleagues to stop playing Babalawo roles in movies.

Vanguard reported that Alebiosu claimed that after acting, he would see strange beings turn into goats in his dreams and start biting him.

He made this known during an interview with BBC Yoruba, claiming he was just doing his job as an actor and was not aware the incantations he was reciting could haunt him in real life.

According to the movie star, many actors are unaware that incantations have adverse effects on humans.

“I’m saying this to warn them so that they don’t end up regretting their lives or ending up miserably.

“Actors who want to play traditional priests and native doctors should pray fervently. When I’m called on set, the filmmakers see I came in a bike or taxi,” Alebiosu said.

He continued, “They start asking if I have no car of my own. I tell them I don’t and they are shocked. They feel pity for me. But the words I hear from them hurt me. Those I trained have become wealthy. If I offended God, he should forgive me.

“People often think of me as a native doctor. This is not the case. I’ve never been a native doctor, and neither has my father. When I first started acting, which I learned from Taiwo Balogun, I loved incantations.

“After I left him, I met with one of my bosses, Fatai Adetayo Oodua. That was when I started using incantations. Filmmakers were the ones who made people start to ask why it was solely the native doctor roles I was being given.”

The actor went on to say that he sometimes encounters individuals who mistake him for being a wicked person.

“Acting shaped people’s perception of me as a wicked man. I’m not that dangerous. My parents are both Muslims.”

Alebiosu revealed he was formerly a Muslim and narrated how he entered a trance while drumming for a church service and how he became a Christian.

“I was born a Muslim, until when a church was doing a harvest service and they didn’t have a drummer,” he said.

“The congregation pointed to me as someone who is into theatre and drums as well. They started singing and I was drumming, but my head began to swell. I didn’t know when I fell to the ground and started sprawling.

“It was when I got out of the trance that people told me what happened. That was how I became a minister of God. All those incantations you see in films, I don’t do anything beyond that. It’s just acting, even my elders know this.

“If I get to the church, I do church activities as well. There are times when we as actors utter incantations without knowing that there are hidden meanings and powers behind those words.”