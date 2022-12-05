•As FG pledges support for businesses

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Awards, NECA, has said that despite the myriads of challenges faced locally and globally, Nigerian enterprises remain one of the most tenacious in the World.

President of NECA, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, who declared this in Lagos, weekend, noted that in spite of these challenges, businesses in the country had continued to demonstrate commitment to shareholders and employees, while also contributing to national development.

Speaking during the second edition of NECA‘s Annual Employers’ Excellence Awards, with the theme: “Going beyond Limits”, Adeniyi also said that despite the proliferation of awards in Nigeria, NECA‘s Annual Employers’ Excellence Awards has remained the most credible in the country.

NECA’s annual Employers’ Excellence Awards is an initiative by the association to promote and encourage best practices in corporate performance, people management and industrial relations practices among employers in Nigeria.

It also stated that it was in a bid to celebrate outstanding contributions of enterprises to national development.

“I wish to reinforce the major objective of this event, which is to reward and celebrate the doggedness and resilience of organized businesses in Nigeria. As the Voice of Businesses and the most representative Business Membership Organization in Nigeria, there is no better organization, eminently suited to organize an Employers’ Excellence Award Ceremony than NECA.

“While we acknowledge the proliferation of awards, we are bold to say this is arguably the most credible,” Adeniyi said.

While commending the doggedness of Nigerian businesses, he said: “As you are well aware, Nigerian enterprises remain one of the most tenacious in the World, and despite the myriad of challenges faced locally and globally, we continue to demonstrate commitment to shareholders and employees, while also contributing to national development.

“I salute the staying power of Small and Medium Scale Industries and the determination of large and multinational organizations.”

Congratulating the winners, Adeniyi added: “I congratulate in advance, organizations that will be declared winners tonight and want to say explicitly that tonight; we are all winners, for even trying.

”If you are not a declared winner tonight, next year presents another opportunity for us to participate and win.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, commended the association’s effort towards national development and pledged federal government’s support to NECA.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Nebolisa Anako, noted that the theme of the event couldn’t have come at a better time than now, considering the current economic situation in the country.

She specifically noted that the event provided a veritable opportunity to review cogent issues such as economic trends, insecurity and challenges of human capital development to ensure Nigeria achieves sustainable economic growth and development.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Segun Kadiri, while speaking on behalf of the Organised Private Sector, OPS, commended NECA for the laudable initiative of recognising excellence.

