The Ijaw in Delta State has declared their support for the Peoples Democratic Party candidates in the State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, saying their decision was reached after due consultation with traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders from Ijaw ethnic Nationality.

They also adopted all the Peoples Democratic Party candidates from the President to House of Assembly Members.



Speaking yesterday Wing Commander PY Biakpara rtd said, haven x-ray all the candidates, Oborevwori is the only path to sustainable development and opportunities for all.

He noted that Effurun people are Ijaw people, therefore the PDP candidate is an Ijaw man.

According to him, the Ijaw Nation has nothing to fear because the incoming Governor of Delta State is one of them. As part of the unveiling, the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori was formally dressed in Ijaw attire.

While responding, the speaker who was overwhelmed by the massive support from the Ijaw people said, he shall reward them with projects, equity, and fairness.

Oborevwori thanked the traditional rulers, leaders, and Stakeholders who deemed it fit to endorse his candidature.

He said it was a further morale booster as they progress into the general elections in 2023. Some of the leaders who spoke include Hon Daniel Yingi, Hon Frank Omare, Rt Hon Basil Ganagana, Hon David Ekerekosu, etc. Hon(Chief) Julius Takeme the Senatorial chairman of the Delta South, Hon Julius Pondi , Rt Hon Basil Ganagana, Hon Daniel Yingi, Chief Dan Gindi, Chief Barry Etolor, Hon Asupa Forteta, Hon Emmanuel Sinebe, Hon

Pulla Ekpotuayerin, Hon Angele Godknows, Triple Chief Vero Tangbowei, Hon Emomotimi Guwor, Alh Isa Clark, etc were all in attendance.