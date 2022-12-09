By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly has concluded legislative actions on a bill for a law to establish Good Governance and Accountability Commission in the state.

The bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Anthony Emeka Elekeokwuri and others, was read the third time and passed at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The 46 paged bill scaled through third reading and passed sequel to a motion to that effect by the House Leader, Ferguson Onwo and adopted.

Reacting to the development, the lead sponsor, Anthony Emeka Elekeokwuri who represents Ika North East in the House, said the proposed law is geared towards deepening the process of governance in the state, pointing out that the law was already being implemented in some other states of the federation.

He said: “What the Delta State House of Assembly has done today is geared towards deepening the process of governance in the state by passing the Good Governance and Accountability Commission bill. The law is already being implemented in some states in Nigeria.”

Elekeokwuri explained that the Delta State Assembly has succeeded in institutionalizing the fight against corruption in the state as gone are the days where the federal government come into the state to entrench the powers that were given to the State Legislature by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The lawmaker stated that section 128 sub section 7 of the constitution gave the State Assembly the responsibility to provide a legal framework to fight corruption and reduce waste in the system, explaining further that the proposed law is in tandem with ICPC, EFCC and Police acts.

He said: “We just institutionalized the fight against corruption in the state. Gone are the days we expect the federal government to begin to come into the state to entrench the powers that we have been given by constitution. Constitution is the grand norm. Section 128, sub 7 gave the State Assembly the responsibility to provide a legal framework to fight corruption and reduce waste in the system.”