The Assistant Director of Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye has defended the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his decision to ask members of his team to answer some questions put across to him after his address in Chatham House, in the United Kingdom on Monday December 5, 2022.

Ajiboye spoke on Arise Television’s news programme, Prime Time anchored by Charles Aniagolu on the topic; “Tinubu’s Chatham House Appearance.”

Ajiboye stated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke for 28 minutes to deliver his lecture in Chatham House, which he said was clear in the brains of those who cared to listen, but that some people just wanted to criticise him.

He stressed that Bola Tinubu is a newsmaker, and that anything he does attracts attention, but that some people are hurt and sometimes come up with diatribes and news analysis as well as news reportage on the issues affecting him the way they want.

“Their language is not a reflection of reality. He answered the questions directly. They asked him about youths and education and he said he would take it by himself and he did.

“If they think that his strategy is strange, they should tell us and we will explain to those who don’t understand simplicity in leadership and how leadership has taken an innovative dimension globally.

“Tinubu is the Presidential Candidate of the largest political party in Africa. He was a governor, he was a senator and he was a party leader.

“He said that he wanted to be the president of Nigeria. He is a team leader, he builds team, the world knows him for his dexterity in building a team.

“He has done that over the years and he has been successful and no one in Nigeria has built a successful team as Bola Tinubu has done. He said that he wanted to show before the world that he will build a virile team that will take Nigeria out of the doldrums.

“He showcased the calibre of Dele Alake that has established a lot of radio and television stations, a successful journalist, who was a commissioner for information in 1999. There is also the calibre of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. These people are successful and he is building a team,” he said.

According to him, they asked Tinubu questions and he called people to answer them since they built the programmes together and they have rehearsed.

Leadership, he said, is dynamic, adding that it’s the fault of those who don’t understand Tinubu’s style of leadership.

He said; “Tinubu likes to showcase his team and he has done that successfully. He is smart enough to understand the nitty gritty of the subject matter.

“Therefore, when a question was asked about youths and education, he said that he would take it by himself and he did. He spoke on technology, ICT, empowering the youths and all that.

“That he gave the people an opportunity to speak on some subjects does not mean that he didn’t know what to say. I am saying that it is his leadership style, a dynamic leadership style of team building.”