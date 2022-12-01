Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly has described as unfortunate and shameful the uncomplimentary remarks by one Dr. Leloonu on the person of the Rivers State governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike in recent times.

The federal lawmaker noted that while the former Commissioner under the Wike administration who was sacked for non-performance is entitled to his freedom of speech and right of opinion, he should not exercise the right irresponsibly as he is presently doing.

The Ogoni-born federal lawmaker, and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly said he is not surprised that Leloonu allowed himself to be used as a political jobber.

Rt. Hon. Dekor said the only reason Dr. Leloonu accepted the yeoman’s job was to justify the millions of naira paid to him by his paymasters to be jumping from one radio station to another to blackmail Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to him, the former sacked commissioner had nailed himself by contemplating to accept the unholy assignment let alone executing it.

Such an assignment, Rt. Hon. Dekor noted, would have been ideal if his sponsors were the focus but got it all wrong when he misdirected his barrel on an acclaimed Performing and Best Governor of the time like His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The federal lawmaker further observed that Dr. Leloonu has no electoral value otherwise he should have been busy with his legitimate work of running a clinic which is another colossal failure, despite millions of naira bailout given to him by Governor Wike.

“The self styled Atiku’s campaign spokesman in the state should as well explain how he spent all the money he collected from his former boss, Gov Wike as a bailout for his clinic if he was all that resourceful”, Rt. Hon. Dekor demanded.

He advised his kinsman to hide his face in shame, swallow his pride and retrace his footsteps from the evil path if he is really an Ogoni son before it is too late.

RELATED NEWS