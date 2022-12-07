By Olayinka Latona

It was an awesome scene to behold as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central & South Senatorial Districts, DCSSD, last week turned out in large numbers to mark Igbo Cultural Day at Warri Stadium, Delta state.

The annual event with the theme: ‘UdoAmaka’ with the objective to showcase and promote the opulence of Igbo customs and traditions as well as inculcate the spirit of peace, unity and development among all Igbo.

The gathering of Igbo communities according to President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central & South Senatorial Districts, High Chief Chiedu Idama is targeted at showcasing the cultural ingenuity of Ndigbo to the world.

High Chief Idama further explained that Igbo Day derived its roots in the gruesome pogrom which took the lives of over 30,000 Igbos in Northern parts of Nigeria on September 29, 1966. Since then, September 29 every year is set aside to reflect on Igbo history, reappraise the Igbo contemporary challenges and to renew our commitment to Igbo unity and common destiny.

In his words: “Igbo day is an annual global celebration is celebrated every year in remembrance of our fallen heroes that died during the Nigeria civil war, the Ndigbo that were killed, slaughtered in the north during the 1966 pogrom.

“As we celebrate Igbo day 2022, instead of mourning, we have chosen to celebrate the God’s love and kindness towards the Igbo. Also to showcase our rich Igbo culture to our host communities and the world at large, by the way of cultural dances and display of other cultural verities.”

Idama also use the occasion to appeal to Ndigbo in DCSSD to participate more in Ohanaeze Ndigbo activities by taking keen interest in Ndigbo affairs and also in financing the group’s noble projects and activities.

Also speaking at the occasion, President of Anioma People’s Forum, Mr. Cletus Mordi said: “our coming together is about unity,love, peace and progress for our nation.

The woman leader of Anioma state, Mrs Fidelia said that the event has as part of its objectives to build bridges of national unity and create a culture of peace amongst Igbo diverse interests and groups in DCSSD and beyond.

Dignitaries from wide and near graced the momentous event, which according to participants historically has been one of the most consistent and colourful of all cultural outings in Warri..

The event featured festivities of music, arts and culture with the sole aim of promoting the cultural heritage of Igbo.