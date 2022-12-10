*May God not allow people to koba you for things you do not know— D’banj

By Efe Onodjae

Music heavyweight, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, made his first appearance on stage after his release from his alleged arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The pop singer said to his fans while performing at the 2022 dinner party of Immaculate Conception College (Benin City) Old Boys Association Lagos branch held at Federal Palace Hotel that “May God not allow one to be detained over what one knows nothing about”

According to him, the prayers of his fans were felt while in detention and he extend gratitude to everyone.

We could recall that the ‘The pop singer was reportedly arrested and detained, Tuesday, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, of the anti-graft agency, over fraud-related offenses.

‘Oliver Twist’ crooner, alongside the corrupt government officials, were said to have introduced ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the funds, and the monies were later traced to accounts associated with the singer.

He was accused of conniving with some corrupt government officials to divert hundreds of thousands of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, to address youth unemployment and increase social development.