By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Davido is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hong Kong businessman, Stephen Hung announced the news on Thursday via his official Instagram story.

He claimed that Davido had officially announced that he would close the World Cup ceremony.

Expressing excitement, Stephen Hung stated that he couldn’t wait to see him.

“I’m overjoyed that my bro @davido has confirmed he will perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony,”

“I can’t wait to see him there,” he wrote.

According to sources, Davido will perform the Qatar World Cup song “Hayya Hayya (Happy Together)” with Trinidadian singer Cardona and Qatari singer Aisha during the closing ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday.