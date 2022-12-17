By Onochie Anibeze

Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup but part of the country will be on the stage Sunday night when the curtain is drawn to end what many see as one of the best if not the best organised World Cup ever.

Many appreciate the compactness of Qatar World Cup, the stupendous facilities and the surprise outcome of some matches that will remain green in their memories.

Soccer legend Jurgen Klinsmann, a member of the FIFA Study Group, just said that every World Cup tends to be better than the past one and would always be described as the best World Cup ever.

While many Nigerians are biting their fingers that the Eagles were not part of this, Nigeria, through the entertainment industry had a name here.

Music from Nigerian artists entertained fans in the stadiums here sometimes before matches and sometimes at half time.

And Nigeria’s popular artist, Davido will take the centre stage in the closing ceremony just before Argentina take on defending champions in the final match.

Davido, Japanese Aisha and American singer Trinidad Cardona composed Hayya Hayya (Better Together), the official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup, a song that moves all to gyrate when it is played.

Listen to Hayya Hayya:

It is always a huge honour to play in the opening and closing ceremonies of the World Cup and Olympic Games. Only world class artists do so. And like Youssou N’Dour did at France ’98, Davido will play to a more than 2 billion global audience Sunday.

Nigeria will be at the centre stage courtesy of Davido. “It will be a night to remember,”the Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery said here. The opening ceremony celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond differences, the final will reference the world coming together throughout the days of the World Cup”.

Shortly after the performance of Davido and others, France will take on Argentina in a final many expect Lionel Messi to produce the mesmerising play that has made him outstanding in Qatar. Eyes will also be on Kylian Mbappe, the forward whose pace may torment Argentina and help France retain the title they won four years ago in Russia.