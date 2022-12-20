By Ada Osadebe

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has hinted at the release of a new album in March 2023.

After his performance at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony along with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha, the singer hinted on Twitter at a release of a new album in March 2023.

In the tweet, he included an emoji of a music track while asking his fans to anticipate his return.

He wrote, “See y’all in march.” See y’all in march 💿 — Davido (@davido) December 19, 2022

The singer has been off social media since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke in November.

Davido, however, posted for the first time on Sunday ahead of his performance in Qatar.

The post accumulated over 1.6 million likes on Instagram to become the first Nigerian celebrity with most likes on the platform as his fans and friends were happy to have him back on social media.