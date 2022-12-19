By Ada Osadebe

Afrobeats singer, Davido has become the first Nigerian celebrity to have a picture with the most likes on Instagram.

The artist made a triumphant return to social media and shared adorable photos of himself and his wife, Chioma, which excited social media followers who had been waiting for him to appear.

The post was the first social media post he had made since the death of his son, Ifeanyi in October.

The couple had avoided social media since the tragedy, but since his return, millions of Nigerians and followers from across the world flocked to their photos and liked them.

The photo currently has 1,662,225 likes and 224,447 comments as of the time of this post.

Recall how Davido, along with AISHA and Trinidad Cardona, sang the song “Hayya Hayya” (Better Together) for the 2022 World Cup soundtrack, creating history and inspiring pride among Nigerians and, by extension, all of Africa.