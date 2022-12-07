The Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone has assured residents of Elume, Ogirise Community, and its environs

of telecommunication services and reconnection to the national grid as soon as possible.

The Chartered Accountant who decried the underdevelopment in the rural areas said APC is the only party that will not only bring development to the rural but dividends of democracy to Deltans.

“Being in the rural areas should not stop development, especially without light and telecommunication services is like being cut out from the rest of the world, and it equally means you are not feeling the dividends of democracy, that is why I am saying we don’t have to wait till we get to office first before you feel the impact.

“I cannot assure you of electricity, the government is in charge of that, you don’t have to be in government for the people to feel your impact but I have a friend at MTN and I am going to reach out to him and I can tell you very soon, I will certainly bring a telecommunication network that will serve you all,” he said urging the people of Elume in Ward 10 to vote the candidates of the All Progressive Congress.

Dafinone said when elected, he will bring dividends of democracy and make the rural areas feel that sense of belonging.

The former NEXIM BANK board member, accompanied by the campaign Director General, Chief Adelabu Borjor, and other top APC chieftains, spoke today 6th of December, 2022 during the second day of his Ward-to-Ward campaign in Sapele.

At Ward 5, the Director General of the campaign team, Adelabu Borjor while introducing Dafinone at Ward 5 in Sapele Urban area, said he was bringing their son home “I won’t introduce him, you know him already and you know his ability and that is why I say your son is here, the man who listens to your pains and hear your plight” he said to a rousing crowd who had lined up along the part leading to the venue.

On their part, the former Sapele Okpe community chairman, Dr Patrick Akamuvba, and Sapele Local Government Area APC chairman, Mr Friday Arubasa while canvassing for votes from the people said Dafinone would not fail the people if they deliver the party in the 2023 general elections.

Wards visited include Sapele Ward 10, 7, 5, and 6, with the campaign expected to continue tomorrow.