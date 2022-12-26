After a long break since his music release with super talented; Skales on song titled ‘ Ima’ which was released in 2021; Budding Nigerian artiste Oben Joseph Tchamabeu better known by his teaming fans as Da-Pro is not leaving any stone unturned in a bid to stay true to his musical passion.

The new single titled ‘ Sense’ is off his yet to be release EP (Power of Vision: The Ep) will be available on all musical platforms from Friday January 6, 2023.

Revealing his sojourn into music; the Public Administrator graduate from the prestigious University of Calabar disclosed that his musical career started in Calabar after putting out his first song ‘ Shawty’ and a follow-up single titled ‘ I wanna be. Star’ which became a national anthem in the south-south and Nigeria at large.

Pushing further, the Akwa-Ibom superstar performed has shared stage with prominent artiste. It is however on record that Da-Pro performed at the 2009 Calabar Carnival with other Celebrities from Nigeria, Europe and America, 2018 AFRIMMA award held in Ghana alongside side Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Michael Blackson, Peter Psquare and others, also at Miss Earth Nigeria with Amber Rose and Boris Kojoe.

Currently working on his EP titled “Power of Vision” featuring Skales, Aloma DMW, Bella Shmurda, Ray Emodi and others; Da-Pro have proved beyond doubts that he is ready in the entertainment industry as his unique voice and blend of different genre of music sets him apart.

It is however pertinent to note that Da-Pro has been on an International African Tour to 8 Countries in Africa in 2019, which are Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon, Cote D’voire, Mauritius, Uganda amongst others and his currently planning a tour to the North American/USA