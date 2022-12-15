… Takes Protest to Taraba Govt. House

By Femi Bolaji

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Nigerian Network for Promotion of Rule of Law, NINPROL, Thursday, protested the continued incarceration of four stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state without trail.

The group who took its protest to Taraba state government house said they are demanding that the rule of law be followed in the handling of the matter.

Leader of the group, Tanko Danjuma, who spoke listed the four APC stalwarts to include, Yakubu Sumaila, Isa Masa-Ibi, Danladi Jibatswen and Meshack.

He noted that the continued detention of the four persons without trial is against the rule of law.

According to him, “it is worrisome when people are incarcerated without trial.

“Today it’s this four persons, we don’t know who it might be tomorrow.

“We are here today to demand that these persons be given fair trial as against their continued remand.“

Responding, the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason urged the leaders of the group to submit a formal protest letter for consideration.

He also advised that channels of dialogue be opened to ensure the issue at hand is addressed.

According to him, “Mistakes can be made but can be addressed as well. Too many wrongs cannot make a right. We need to sit down at the table and discuss the issues to find an amicable solution.”

Recall that at the last hearing of the matter where the four detained stalwarts were defendants, the trial judge, His Worship, Bethuel Kwankwa said he had been directed to recuse himself from the hearing of the defamation suit over a written complaint against him.

He also directed that the four defendants be returned to the correctional facility till the next adjourned date.